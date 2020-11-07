1/1
JACOB ROBERT HANDELMAN
HANDELMAN, Jacob Robert Age 58, passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, October 16, 2020. Jacob was the son of the late Estelle and Stanley Handelman of Rochester, NY. Jacob is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne (Fawcett) and five children: Etana, Saria, Rebecca, Leah, and Joshua; his siblings: Allen Handelman, Bruce Handelman, Paul (Mayumi) Handelman, Sabrina (Robert) Haber-Karr, Becca (Chris) Lupton; and many other family and friends. Jacob earned a BA from Connecticut College and an MA from Antioch College. Jacob established Handelman Construction and operated his business over the last 15 years. Previously, he worked in theater production for Wellesley College. Over the past 30 years, he contributed considerable time supporting and serving the Insight Seminars community in the Boston area, including serving as City Director. Jacob had a strong spirituality and was an active member at Temple Sha'Arei Shalom. He was also involved in the Men's Division and was an avid yoga enthusiast. Jacob walked with Spirit, modeled gratitude and described himself as "PURE JOY". Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jacob's memory may be made to a GoFundMe that has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7ea47-help-jacob039s-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
