Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for JACQUELIN LOUZAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACQUELIN ANN LOUZAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JACQUELIN ANN LOUZAN Obituary
LOUZAN, Jacquelin Ann Age 65, a Wakefield native, died suddenly at her home on May 21. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Doris (Walsh) Louzan. Jackie was a 1971 Wakefield High School graduate and attended Northeastern and Monserrat Art School. She worked as an artist and then Art Director at Liberty Mutual, Boston for many years before becoming Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Jackie was deeply devoted to the care and rescue of animals. She was a talented artist, great cook, skilled gardener, and loving pet owner to many rescued animals. She is survived by her three sisters: Marie Ulwick, Andrea Halliday and Nancy Edwards, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, an aunt and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Funeral arrangements are private. For guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now