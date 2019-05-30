LOUZAN, Jacquelin Ann Age 65, a Wakefield native, died suddenly at her home on May 21. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Doris (Walsh) Louzan. Jackie was a 1971 Wakefield High School graduate and attended Northeastern and Monserrat Art School. She worked as an artist and then Art Director at Liberty Mutual, Boston for many years before becoming Law Enforcement Coordinator for the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Jackie was deeply devoted to the care and rescue of animals. She was a talented artist, great cook, skilled gardener, and loving pet owner to many rescued animals. She is survived by her three sisters: Marie Ulwick, Andrea Halliday and Nancy Edwards, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, an aunt and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Funeral arrangements are private. For guestbook:



Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019