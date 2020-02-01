Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACQUELINE DiCENZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACQUELINE A. (BROGNA) DiCENZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACQUELINE A. (BROGNA) DiCENZO Obituary
DiCENZO, Jacqueline A. (Brogna) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully February 1st. Beloved wife of the late George E. Mother of the late Jacqueline DiCenzo-Corliss. Sister of Alexander J. Brogna and his wife Geraldine of Milton and the late Carmela Mattei, Alana Ingram, and Ethel Lombardi. Aunt of Helen Brogna of Canton and Rupert Bowen of NH. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in her memory to Amedisys Foundation (to financially assist hospice patients) at 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACQUELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -