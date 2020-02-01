|
|
DiCENZO, Jacqueline A. (Brogna) Of East Boston, passed away peacefully February 1st. Beloved wife of the late George E. Mother of the late Jacqueline DiCenzo-Corliss. Sister of Alexander J. Brogna and his wife Geraldine of Milton and the late Carmela Mattei, Alana Ingram, and Ethel Lombardi. Aunt of Helen Brogna of Canton and Rupert Bowen of NH. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in her memory to Amedisys Foundation (to financially assist hospice patients) at 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020