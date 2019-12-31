Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
99 Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
JACQUELINE ANN "JACKIE" (YANNIELLO) GENGO

GENGO, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" (Yanniello) Of Burlington, formerly of Old Forge, PA, December 30. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Gengo. Loving mother of Ronald Gengo & his wife Diane of Waltham, Laura Haggerty & her husband James of Woburn, Tina Humphreys & her husband Marc of Acton, and Gary Gengo of Chelmsford. Proud grandmother of Joseph Barrett Gengo, Kevin, Gail, David, and Ryan Humphreys. Sister of Geraldine Garvey & her husband James of Scranton, PA, Brenda LoPrete of Bowie, MD & her late husband Frederick, and Rose Mary Graziano & her husband James of Old Forge, PA. Sister-in-law of Charlotte Cosentini of Scranton, PA & her late husband Samuel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Friday, January 3 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jackie's name may be made to St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803 or Lowell Transitional Living Center, 205-209 Middlesex St., Lowell, MA 01852 www.ltlc.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
