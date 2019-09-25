|
CASES, Jacqueline Of Osprey, FL & Winchester on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Jean Berard. Loving mother of Beatrice & her husband Michael Meehan. Adored grandmother of Antoine & Natasha. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Saturday, September 28th at 9:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit
www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019