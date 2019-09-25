Boston Globe Obituaries
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
CASES, Jacqueline Of Osprey, FL & Winchester on September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Jean Berard. Loving mother of Beatrice & her husband Michael Meehan. Adored grandmother of Antoine & Natasha. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Saturday, September 28th at 9:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
