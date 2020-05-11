|
|
CROCKER, Jacqueline Aged 83 of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 30th, 2020. Jackie, as she was known to those close to her, was the beloved wife of the late Robert Crocker, Sr. She is survived by her children, John Crocker and his wife Susan of Revere, MA, Douglas Crocker of Ft. Myers, FL, Brenda Galloy and her husband Joseph of St. Charles, MI and predeceased by her oldest son Robert Crocker, Jr. Jackie was the oldest daughter of the late Jack and June Sheppard and was the beloved sister of Rita and the late Anthony Caruso of Ogunquit, ME. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Jackie was full of energy and loved her life. Following her retirement from the General Electric Credit Union, she taught water aerobics and participated in many clubs and activities in her retirement community. She always had many books by her side and read voraciously. Those who were lucky enough to know her knew how fiercely she loved her family and how committed she was to her friends. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020