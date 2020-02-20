Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
808 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
JACQUELINE E. (LAW) CRAWFORD

JACQUELINE E. (LAW) CRAWFORD
CRAWFORD, Jacqueline E. (Law) Of Westwood, Feb. 18. Beloved wife of the late William N. Crawford and dear mother of Wm. Douglas Crawford, and his wife Margaret, of Avon, CT, Dana Farley of Dedham, Alison C. Majkut, and her husband Allan, of W. Warwick, RI, and Robin R. Towle, and her partner Gary Sheehan, of Norfolk. Proud grandmother of Kristin Farley, Melissa Farley, and her partner Tim O'Neil, Heather Majkut-St. George, and her husband Matthew St. George, Wesley Majkut, Matthew Towle, Jessica Towle, and her fiancé Dan Houston, and William Thomas Crawford. Also survived by her former son-in-law Daniel Towle. Sister of the late Allen Files Law and James Rae Law. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service Sunday, March 1st at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church, 808 High St., Westwood, MA 02090. A collation will follow the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund of the First Baptist Church (address above). For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
