FLYNN, Jacqueline (Boudreau) "Jackie" Of Stoneham, February 10, 2020. Wife of the late George Flynn. Jackie is survived by her daughter Cindy Lyons and her husband Kevin of Wakefield; Cathy Cornette and her husband Joseph; Karen Mooney; Jennifer and her husband Christopher Coleman; and Elizabeth Abreu, all of Stoneham, She was also survived by her cherished grandchildren Daniel, David, Anthony, Christopher, Eric, Ryan, Katherine, Mathew, Jonathan and Nicholas. She is predeceased by her youngest daughter Kelly Flynn. We welcome family and friends to share condolences, memories and stories on Thursday, February 13, from 5-8pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at 14 Bow Street, Stoneham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020