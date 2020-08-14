Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
JACQUELINE (FISCHER) FORBES

FORBES, Jacqueline (Fischer) Of Rockport, formerly of Medford, August 13. Devoted mother of Christopher Forbes. Loving grandma of Isabella B. Forbes and Christopher B. Forbes. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Friday, August 21st from 10 to 12 noon at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Jacqueline's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development/Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
