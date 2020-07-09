Home

JACQUELINE J. (LOWER) DEMEO

DEMEO, Jacqueline J. (Lower) Age 82, residence of Falmouth, formerly resided in Newton, MA. Survived by loving sisters, Joy Grenier and Pat Lysik. Beloved mother of Michael DeMeo, James DeMeo, wife Cynthia, Carol Quinn, Lisa Maclean and husband Darrell Maclean. Formerly married to Michael DeMeo of Newton, MA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Devoted grandmother to 8 grandchildren: Kayla, Ryan, and Nicole Quinn, Nicholas, Stephanie, and Joseph DeMeo, and Cameron and Colby Maclean. Jackie came to the States from England at age 18 and raised a beautiful family, one that she can always be proud of. "Mom, we love you and the examples you set for us. Love, your children" The only service will be held at Chapman Cole & Gleason, 584 Route 28A, WEST FALMOUTH, MA 02540 on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2pm – 5pm with prayers at 4:30. Due to COVID there will be no after service gathering. The cremation services were based upon Jackie's wishes. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason West Falmouth MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
