JACQUELINE LOUISE (DANIELS) HUGHES

HUGHES, Jacqueline Louise (Daniels) Of Navarre, FL, formerly of Boston, January 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Christopher V. Hughes and his wife Julie of Navarre, FL and Mark H. Hughes and his wife Stacie of Buford, GA. Dear sister of Patricia Holtzclaw of Brockton. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Friday, at 1 PM, at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN. Visiting with the family, at 12 Noon. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. To post a sympathy message, visit

www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
