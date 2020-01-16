|
HARRINGTON, Jacqueline M. (Burns) Age 95, of Scituate, MA, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her children. Jacqueline was born in Boston, MA to the late Joseph Henry and Blanche (Brousseau) Burns, formerly of Scituate, on August 15, 1924. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her former husband Frederick Wm. Harrington, Jr. and her youngest sister, Beverly Toto, both formerly of Hingham, and her brothers-in-law Francis Harrington of Cape Cod and Donald Lindbloom of Scituate.
Beloved mother to Sharon Harrington of Scituate, Mark Harrington and Loretta of Marshfield, Brian Harrington of Scituate, Frederick Harrington (Rick) and wife Patricia of Scituate, Suzanne and James Mullarkey of Scituate, and Tracy and Ross Kiddie of Scituate. Cherished sister to Elaine Lindbloom of Scituate, and her brother-in-law Rocco Toto of Cohasset, adored by her sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Visiting Hours will be held at Richardson - Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate, MA on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, MA. Fr. Ronald Coyne presiding. Burial will follow at The Old St Mary's Cemetery, Meetinghouse Lane, Scituate, MA. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020