MAHONEY, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Winn) Of Wakefield, June 24th, after a brief illness at 68 years of age. Beloved wife of Jack Mahoney of Wakefield. Loving mother of Lauren Mahoney, Jon Mahoney, his wife Laurie, Garrett Mahoney, his wife Nicole and Matthew Mahoney, his wife Tara all of Wakefield. Devoted sister of Brian Winn, Deborah Winn Robinson, Marcia Libbey, her husband George, Jeannie Fitzpatrick, Allison Ray, her husband Jody, Michelle Doherty, her husband Brian, all of Woburn and the late Robert M. Winn. Cherished grandmother of Jack, Madeleine, Joseph, Mackenzie, Annabelle, Mae, and Austin Mahoney. Jackie is also survived by many loving, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, on Saturday, June 29th, at 9 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours Friday, June 28th, from 3-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Please, in lieu of flowers, at the family's request, remembrances may be made in Jackie's honor to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400 Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019