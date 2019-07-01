BOURQUE, Jacqueline Marie (Blanchard) Of Framingham, MA died on June 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Jacqueline was born on September 20, 1923 in Mont-Saint-Aignan, France to Suzanne (Priot) and Maurice Blanchard. She was predeceased by her brother, Georges Blanchard, and her sister-in-law, Rolande Blanchard (Boisnard). Under the tutelage of her mother and special schooling in Paris, France, Jacqueline became proficient in the unique skills of haute couture design and dressmaking. From 1940 to 1945, she lived with her family in Rouen, Normandy, survived the starvation, horrors and terrors of war during the Occupation of France by the Germans and the Allied Invasion that devastated the region. In November 1945, she married the late Joseph E. Maxwell, becoming a war bride. In October 1948, she was finally able to immigrate to the United States to be reunited with her husband. She would reside for most of her remaining life in Framingham, Massachusetts, raising her family of five children. Jacqueline became a widow after the death of Joseph Maxwell in 1965. Using her exceptional haute couture skills she supported her family by working at several exclusive stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Nieman Marcus. It was at Saks that she met Leo Paul Bourque, a man of French Canadian ancestry, whom she married in 1975. Leo and Jacqueline enjoyed many happy years together, seeing their families grow, traveling the world and speaking their beloved French language. Jacqueline is survived by her husband Leo Bourque, son Ronald Maxwell and his wife Nancy, daughter Susan Riley (Maxwell) and her husband Wes, son Daniel Maxwell and his wife Martha, daughter Patricia Maxwell, daughter Kathleen Maier (Maxwell) and her husband Don, and stepdaughter Theresa Leatart (Bourque), plus 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Following her wishes, Jacqueline will be cremated with no services. Her ashes will be returned to France. The family appreciates wishes of condolences but asks that any donations, in lieu of flowers, to be made to the . Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019