JACQUELINE SUE AGRI

JACQUELINE SUE AGRI Obituary
AGRI, Jacqueline Sue Age 75, beloved wife and mother, and longtime resident of Marshfield, MA, died on June 22, 2019 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH, surrounded by her family.

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on January 21, 1944, daughter of Jack W. and Addie L. (Cress) Cornell. As the child of a career Air Force pilot, she was raised and educated around the US and the world. Sue graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston, Class of 1971. She has made her home in Marshfield since 1982.

Sue had been employed as a graphic artist for Turner Graphics in Scituate, MA, and Watson Creative Group in Marshfield, MA, for many years.

She loved books, movies, the beach, cooking, music, flowers, dance, and art. Sue had a passion for traveling, especially cruising throughout Hawaii, Alaska and Bermuda with her husband, best friend, and her spouse. Her greatest love was her family, raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren.

Sue was predeceased by her brother, Jay Cornell of Kalamazoo, MI. She is survived by her older sister, Mary Ellen Lane, of San Antonio, TX.

Family members include her husband, Michael J. Agri, Jr. of Marshfield, MA; a son, Christopher D. Agri of Manchester, ME; a daughter, Elisa L. Agri Dinsmore of Milford, NH; three grandchildren, Aiva Rose Agri, Ethan Jack Agri and Margaret Grace Dinsmore; a sister, Mary Ellen Lane of San Antonio, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date. If you would like to send something in memory of Sue, say and send her your very best prayer.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, MILFORD, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com, and/or [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe from July 2 to July 7, 2019
