PETRILLO, Jacqueline T. (Puliafico) "Jackie" Of Newton, passed away October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carmen R. Petrillo, Jr. Loving mother of Christina Petrillo of Newton and Carmen R. Petrillo, III and his wife Catherine-Ann of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Devoted grandmother of Giuliana Petrillo. She was the dear sister of Teresa Seery of Canton and the late Charles Puliafico. Jackie was highly motivated with an exceptional work ethic. She was the longtime manager of Blanchard's liquors in Newtonville. Her self-taught business acumen allowed her to transition from manager to owner of Liquor Land in Boston from which she retired in 2018. Her business savvy not only made her a successful business owner, but also a wonderful mentor. Above all, she valued her family and her generosity was unparalleled. She adored her grandchild and loved spending winters in Marco Island, FL. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, October 18th from 2-5PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., NEWTON. Funeral services will be private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com View the online memorial for Jacqueline T. (Puliafico) "Jackie" PETRILLO