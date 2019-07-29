|
|
CONNORS, Jacquelyn M. Of Peabody, North Falmouth, Belmont, & Cambridge, MA, 84 years old, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon after a long illness. Jackie was a well-respected nurse at Mass General Hospital for 26 years. After her retirement to Cape Cod, she volunteered at Falmouth Hospital and with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Jackie was predeceased by her devoted and wonderful husband William (Bill) & her son Christopher. She leaves behind a loving son, Kevin Connors and his wife Susan, as well as daughter-in-law, Anne Morrow Connors, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear cousin, Eileen Duff and best friend, Mary Kelly. Visiting Hours will be at Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, on Wednesday, July 31, from 6-8pm. Her Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 40 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 10am, followed by a burial at Bourne National Cemetery on Cape Cod. Due to allergies, the family requests no flowers. In lieu, please consider donations in Jackie's memory to St. Vincent de Paul society, , or Brooksby Village.
View the online memorial for Jacquelyn M. CONNORS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019