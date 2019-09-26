|
|
HAYNES, Jacquelyn R. "Jackie" (Richards) Age 89, a longtime resident of Tuftonboro, NH and Framingham, MA, passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Jacquelyn was born on September 13, 1930 in Waldoboro, ME, the daughter of the late John and Martha (Benner) Richards. She lived in Maine until 1946. Upon graduating high school, she relocated to MA to begin her career.
Jackie married the love of her life, Robert D. Haynes in 1954. The couple eventually settled in Framingham, MA where they raised their two sons, Doug and Richard. Jackie was a dedicated employee; working at Framingham Trust and Framingham Cooperative Bank up until her retirement in 1989.
She spent more than 30 years in Framingham before retiring to Tuftonboro, NH, where she spent summers on Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in St. Augustine, FL. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, Newcomers and Hikers Club, all in New Hampshire. Along with being a member of various clubs, Jackie prided herself on hosting themed parties and events for all her friends.
She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Jackie was known for her feisty yet hilarious sense of humor. Her natural gift of gab made her the social butterfly wherever she went. She led the way with her quick-witted one liners, NSFW jokes and her incredible ability to retell old family memories.
Jacquelyn was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Haynes, devoted mother of Doug Haynes and his partner Hunter Dluznieski of North Reading, MA, and Richard Haynes and his wife Donna of Bellingham, MA. She was the loving "Grams" and great-grandmother of Keith Haynes and his wife Elisha, their son Nicolas and daughters, Haylee and Emery, Brian Haynes, Kristen Young and her son Zachary and daughter Alexandra.
She was the sister of Frances Armistead of Atkinson, NH and the late Douglas Richards and Beverly
Tait.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jacquelyn R. Haynes to the , or charity of your choosing would be appreciated.
