DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church
30 Common St.
Walpole, MA
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Woodlawn North Purchase Crematory
825 N. Main St.
Attleboro, MA
View Map
JACQUELYN S. TAYLOR Ph.D.

JACQUELYN S. TAYLOR Ph.D. Obituary
TAYLOR, Jacquelyn S. PhD Of Walpole, October 20, 2019, age 66. She leaves to mourn her spouse of 16 years, Cynthia L. Wegel, mother, Barbara L. Taylor and her husband Chuck Bushey of Lake Oswego, or, sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Damon Rust of West Linn, or, brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Stephanie Taylor of Shedd, or, her niece, Alisa Grover and Jared, her niece, Randee Rust and Cy, great-nephew, Nolan Taber, great-niece Cora Taber, great-nephew, Tristan Grover, numerous other relatives, a vast extended family of friends, colleagues, and devoted church members. Jacquie was preceded in death by her father, James G. Taylor, aunt Twila Butler, mother-in-law Barbara Pettis, and her beloved Beagle, Alex. Family, friends and colleagues are cordially invited to celebrate this beloved woman, death care professional, scholar and funeral service pioneer on Friday, November 1, 2019 for Visitation Hours from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home. The Service honoring Jacquie's Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at United Church, Walpole, 30 Common St., Walpole, MA 02081 (508-668-0551) with The Rev., Anna Flowers, Senior Pastor and The Rev. Kathleen A. McAdams officiating. Procession immediately following to Woodlawn North Purchase Crematory, 825 N. Main St., Attleboro, MA for cremation committal service. Jacquie loved candles and flowers, or those who wish may donate to United Church Walpole Capital Fund, P.O. Box 287, Walpole, MA 02081 in memory of Jacquelyn S. Taylor, PhD. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St, WALPOLE, MA 02081 (508-668-1960), as stated by Jacquie, "come see how a funeral should be done." Jim Delaney, Funeral Director and Valerie J. Wages, CFSP & Funeral Director from Georgia personally in charge of Jacquie's End of Life Wishes. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
