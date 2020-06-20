Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for JACQUELYN WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACQUELYN (HESSION) WARD


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACQUELYN (HESSION) WARD Obituary
WARD, Jacquelyn (Hession) Of Lexington, passed away peacefully June 12 at age 97, having lived a full life. Born in Arlington in 1922, she moved to Lexington with her husband, John Ward, in 1950. Active in the social and civic fabric of Lexington, she was honored for her many contributions, receiving the White Tricorn Hat award in 1991 and the Minuteman Cane award in 2009. She is survived by her sister, Jane Stumpp of Barnstable; her four children, Bruce and his partner Patricia Wood of Lexington and Dartmouth, Mark and his partner Susan Carr of Lunenburg, Steven and his wife Dawn Marvin Ward of Montague, and Susan of Lexington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelynn Ward and Ezra Ward of Montague, and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, John, passed away in 1988. A memorial service will be held at a future date. View her complete obituary and guestbook at www.douglassfh.com Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACQUELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -