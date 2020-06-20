|
WARD, Jacquelyn (Hession) Of Lexington, passed away peacefully June 12 at age 97, having lived a full life. Born in Arlington in 1922, she moved to Lexington with her husband, John Ward, in 1950. Active in the social and civic fabric of Lexington, she was honored for her many contributions, receiving the White Tricorn Hat award in 1991 and the Minuteman Cane award in 2009. She is survived by her sister, Jane Stumpp of Barnstable; her four children, Bruce and his partner Patricia Wood of Lexington and Dartmouth, Mark and his partner Susan Carr of Lunenburg, Steven and his wife Dawn Marvin Ward of Montague, and Susan of Lexington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelynn Ward and Ezra Ward of Montague, and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, John, passed away in 1988. A memorial service will be held at a future date. View her complete obituary and guestbook at www.douglassfh.com Lexington 781-862-1800
