JADWIGA (CIEPLIK) GRZESIK

JADWIGA (CIEPLIK) GRZESIK Obituary
GRZESIK, Jadwiga (Cieplik) Of Carver, passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 98 1/2. Jadwiga was born in Poland. During the German occupation of Poland, following the outbreak of World War II, Jadwiga, like many Polish youth, was taken from her family and sent to work on a farm in Westphalia, Germany. During the exile in forced labor, she met another Polish teenager, Antoni Grzesik, who had also been conscripted by the occupying forces to the same farm, and they were married in 1943.

After the end of the war, Jadwiga, her husband and their young daughter and son immigrated to Boston's West End. In the early 1960's, they purchased a three-decker on Boston Street, in the "Polish Triangle" section of Dorchester, and opened a delicatessen in 1963 called Boston Street Market, which she and her family operated for the next 42 years. The store was sold in 2005 and Jadwiga and her husband Antoni moved to Carver.

Jadwiga is survived by daughter Mary Zaleski and her husband Stanley, son Vincent Grzesik and his wife Mary, 7 grandsons and 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, February 7th, at Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St. (Rte. 58), CARVER, MA, from 4-7 pm. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Funeral Home, Saturday, February 8th, at 9am, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Carver, MA. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth, MA. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com

Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
