GLASSMAN, Jaekob Arron Age 80, of Foxboro, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. He was the son of the late George Glassman and Sarah (Goldwarg) Zeesman. Jaekob was born in Roxbury on January 24, 1939. He was a longtime resident of Sharon and a Foxboro resident since 1989. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was the owner/operator of Gold Line Limousine Service of Stoughton. Beloved father of Wayne Glassman and his wife Beverley of Norton, Stacey Weise of Plainville and Darren and his wife Donna Sullivan Glassman of Norton. Loving brother of Burton Glassman of Medford. Uncle of Steven Glassman of Marlborough. Also survived by six grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Services on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 beginning at 9:30 AM from the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in FOXBORO. The Funeral Procession will leave Foxboro at 10 AM for a committal service with United States Navy Honors at 11:30 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To leave an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Jaekob's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020