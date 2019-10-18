|
|
SINGH, Jai Captain Jai Singh's last flight departed on October 13, 2019. He was born in Varanasi, India, where he became a Commercial Pilot. He came to America in 1969. He worked as a flight instructor at Hanscom Airforce Base in Bedford, MA, and founded Sharp Air Freight Corporation in 1975. He successfully ran his company for 25 years, during which time he was involved in many charitable organizations. He also solely sponsored and supported two of his brothers, one sister and their families, whom he brought over from India, as well as supporting his family in India. He is survived in India by his 1st wife, Pankuwar, sons Anand and Anil and daughters Karuna and Seema, as well as many grandchildren. He is survived in America by his 2nd wife of 45 years, Juanita, daughter Pria, sons J. Dominic, Rohit Anthony (Tony), and Vikram Emmanuel (Manny) Singh and four grandchildren, Matthew, Eden, Ezekiel and Hazel Singh. He was an extraordinary man, generous and hard-working. He remains much loved and will be sorely missed. Visiting Hours: A Private Burial was held for him at St. Augustine's Cemetery in Andover, according to his last wishes.
View the online memorial for Jai SINGH
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 21, 2019