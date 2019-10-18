Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JAIMI ABRAHMS


1973 - 2019
JAIMI ABRAHMS Obituary
ABRAHMS, Jaimi Of Dorchester, MA, on October 17, 2019. Dear daughter of Jonathan Quentin Abrahms, and the late Gail Lorraine (Gold) Abrahms. Loving sister of Tracy Gaudiano and her husband Francis, and Nathaniel Abrahms and his wife Natalie. Jaimi is survived by beloved friend and roommate Rachel Frey, and the wonderful Boston Home community. Born in 1973 at Boston Floating Hospital, Jaimi was diagnosed with Familial Dysautonomia at a young age. Despite her disability, Jaimi lived her life to the fullest. She grew up in Swampscott, MA, moved to Sarasota, FL, and then moved back to the Boston Home. Jaimi will always be remembered for her ability to touch people's hearts. Graveside Service at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Everett, MA on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jaimi's memory may be made to The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124. Arrangements at www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
