RAO, Jairam Miguel Rodrigues It is with great sadness the Rao family announces that Jairam Miguel Rodrigues Rao, age 17, of Brighton, MA, tragically departed this world on July 2nd in Buzios, Brazil, pursuing his passion for adventure and rock climbing. Jairam, born on March 30th, 2002 and raised in Boston and Brazil, will be lovingly remembered by his father, Ramdas Rao, mother, Maria Rodrigues, and siblings, Ravi Rao, Diego Rao, and Isabel Rao. Jairam will also fondly reside in the hearts of his grandparents, numerous aunts & uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Jairam will always be remembered as a young disruptive thinker with a free spirit guided by relentless passion for his pursuits. From a very young age Jairam was known for posing deeply insightful queries that most often stumped parents, siblings, relatives, and friends, young or old. Once his interest was captured, Jairam's drive to excel was unwavering. His force of will took him through the highest levels of Latin classic competitions (Certamen), representing Boston Latin School, from which he graduated in June. His other accomplishments include independently purchasing equipment for and running his own woodworking shop, and most recently excelling in a band as a self-taught drummer and guitarist. By age 8, he was on the front lines protesting for a variety of causes, including in support of Boston Public Libraries. Recently he had become an unapologetic advocate for the environment with plans to pursue Environmental Sciences at Boston University, beginning this Fall. Most notably, Jairam will be remembered as someone who truly followed his own compass and sprinted in whatever direction it pointed. The direction of his passion could not be influenced nor the vigor of his principles swayed. His inquisitive mind and impassioned spirit were a driving force towards making the world a better place for all. With an endearing smile that lit the hearts of so many who knew him and a heart that overflowed with kindness, Jairam will be dearly missed by his family & friends. A Celebration of Jairam's Life will be held at Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., BRIGHTON, on Thursday, July 11, from 4 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jairam can be made to the following or other organizations which support environmental action and advocacy: Ceres (99 Chauncy St., Boston, MA); Walden Woods Project (44 Baker Farm Rd., Lincoln, MA); Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide (1412 Pearl St., Eugene, OR); Natural Resources Defense Council (40 W. 20th St., New York, NY). For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019