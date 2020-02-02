Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
JAKE A. HALLORAN

JAKE A. HALLORAN Obituary
HALLORAN, Jake A. Jan 30th of Malden. Loving son of Daniel R. Halloran, Jr. and wife Kristina of Stoneham, and Joanne L. Vining of Malden. Beloved boyfriend of Stephanie Zaveloff of Malden. Cherished grandson of Linda "Mamie" DiCarlo of Malden. Devoted brother of Paul Campbell of FL, Daniel Halloran of Sandwich, Sydney Halloran of Sandwich, and Madelyn Halloran of Stoneham. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., Feb 5th, at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden at 9 AM. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tues., Feb 4th from 4-8 PM. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Friends of the Malden Teen Enrichment Center, 1 Salem St., Malden, MA 02148. For obituary and directions, www.weirfunerahome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
