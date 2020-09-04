1/
JAKE THOMAS WILLIAMS USN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAKE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Jake Thomas USN Of Plymouth, entered eternal rest & peace on August 19th, 2020 while stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. He was 24 years old. Beloved son of Julie (Gertz) Williams and Robert J. Williams and dear brother of Timothy Williams. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to pay their respects to Jake and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9th, at 9:30 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, the family will gather to share their love and support for one another during a private Burial with United States Navy Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the National Mental Health association, NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 2220. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

WALTHAM 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved