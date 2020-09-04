WILLIAMS, Jake Thomas USN Of Plymouth, entered eternal rest & peace on August 19th, 2020 while stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. He was 24 years old. Beloved son of Julie (Gertz) Williams and Robert J. Williams and dear brother of Timothy Williams. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to pay their respects to Jake and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, MA, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Wednesday morning, Sept. 9th, at 9:30 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, the family will gather to share their love and support for one another during a private Burial with United States Navy Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the National Mental Health association, NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 2220. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
