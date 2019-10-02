Boston Globe Obituaries
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
First Parish Unitarian Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
JAKE URS KENERSON JERMAN


2008 - 2019
JAKE URS KENERSON JERMAN Obituary
JERMAN, Jake Urs Kenerson Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on September 27, at home with family and loved ones. Jake was born on March 22nd, 2008, to Eric Jerman and Julie Kenerson and lived in Arlington. At six months he was diagnosed with CDG, a genetic metabolic disorder impacting his physical, cognitive and visual development. He attended the Cotting School in Lexington. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Lukas Jerman (age 7). He was the grandson of Dr. Robert Kenerson of Winchester and grandnephew of Marjorie Bratcher of Burlington, CT. He was the beloved nephew of Andrea and Kevin Racek of Burlington, VT; Dan and Lynn Kenerson of Sugar Hill, NH; and Lisa and Lawton Weber of Manapouri, New Zealand, and the loving cousin of Aquene, Dan, Jed, Alex, Matisse and Chloe. Jake was predeceased by his grandmother Grace Jerman, his Grossi Ruth Kenerson, his grandparents Al and Beverly Jerman, his Aunt Rachel and his Uncle Greg.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 5 at the First Parish Unitarian Church in Arlington at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood and platelets at Children's Hospital so other children can benefit from the superlative care of the teams there. Monetary donations can be made in Jake's honor to Cotting School, Children's Hospital of Boston Child Life Program, or CDG Care.com Lane Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
