BENNETT, James A. Jr. Of Falmouth, formerly of Millis, MA, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. He was 83 years old. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of sixty years, Maureen (Dwyer) Bennett, sons Jim and his wife Jackie of Groton, Richard and his wife Tina of New Bedford, John of Dover, Michael and his wife Elizabeth of Millis, Mark and his wife Michele of Wilton, CT and he was beloved "Grampy" to eleven grandchildren including Sam, Lane, Henry, Griffin, Mae, Charlie, Allison, Luke, Brayden, Sarah, Matthew and his wife Lindsey. Jim is also survived by his sister, Ernestine Zeigler and her husband, Lawrence of Lake Park, GA, brothers-in-law Rev. James Dwyer, SSC of Bristol, RI, Daniel Dwyer of Falmouth and Michael Dwyer of Melrose in addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, the late James A. Bennett and Elma Stone Bennett, sister Shirley Bennett Hughes, and stepbrothers Pat, Grover, Doug and Bill Bennett of Georgia. Born and raised in the rural southern community of Withers in Clinch County, Georgia, Jim attended Clinch County High School and enlisted in the United States Navy upon graduation. Jim started his career as a machinist at the Reece Corporation in Waltham and went on to earn a Business degree before joining Digital Equipment Corporation, where he spent many years in management followed by positions at SmartMail and Eastern Connection. Jim coached the successful Millis Pop Warner Football program, and many of his players went on to play on the 1980 Millis High School Super Bowl Championship Team. He was an avid football fan and closely followed his alma mater, the Clinch County Panthers, the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Patriots. He was also an active member of and a Eucharistic Minister in the St. Elizabeth Seton parish community in Falmouth. Jim's life revolved around Family, Faith, Friends and Football. He lived a full and rewarding life, and will be missed by his family and everyone whose life he touched. Jim will be buried in a private Service at The National Cemetery in Bourne with funeral arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason in FALMOUTH. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to The Columban Fathers, 65 Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809 or [email protected] For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth MA - 508-540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020