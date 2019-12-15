Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Neponset, MA
JAMES A. BUONOPANE Obituary
BUONOPANE, James A. Of South Weymouth, formerly of Quincy & Dorchester, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Cinda Rich. Loving son of Domenic & Anne (Murphy) Buonopane of Dorchester. Devoted brother of Michael Buonopane of Saugus, Theresa Fontes of Hudson, Deborah Buonopane of Quincy, Diane Bernazzani of Norwood, and Joseph Buonopane of Sharon. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
