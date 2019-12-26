Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
20 Church Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
20 Church Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anne's Church
Jefferson Ave.
Salem, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. BYRNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES A. BYRNE Obituary
BYRNE, James A. Of Salem, devoted husband of the late Kathleen (Wall) Byrne, son of the late Michael and Peggy (McTeggart) Byrne, loving father of Roxanne Cann of Beverly and Seamus and his wife Sarah Byrne of Beverly, brother of Thomas Byrne of VT and Adrian Sheehan of Ireland, and is survived by his beloved three grandchildren, Michael Cann, Owen and Cian Byrne. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Kathleen Cann. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 20 Church St., PEABODY to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at St. Anne's Church, Jefferson Ave., Salem. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and online obituary, visit ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for James A. BYRNE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -