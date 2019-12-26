|
BYRNE, James A. Of Salem, devoted husband of the late Kathleen (Wall) Byrne, son of the late Michael and Peggy (McTeggart) Byrne, loving father of Roxanne Cann of Beverly and Seamus and his wife Sarah Byrne of Beverly, brother of Thomas Byrne of VT and Adrian Sheehan of Ireland, and is survived by his beloved three grandchildren, Michael Cann, Owen and Cian Byrne. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Kathleen Cann. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 20 Church St., PEABODY to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at St. Anne's Church, Jefferson Ave., Salem. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and online obituary, visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019