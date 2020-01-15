|
CHAMBERLAIN, James A. Of Hyde Park, January 3, 2020. James is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, M. Irene Chamberlain. Loving father of Damon (Jazmine) Hughes. Dear grandfather of Christian, Carter and Coby. He is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Memorial Gathering, Monday, January 27 at 12 Noon, Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Highway, MATTAPAN, MA. To post a sympathy message, visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020