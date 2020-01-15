Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CHAMBERLAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. CHAMBERLAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES A. CHAMBERLAIN Obituary
CHAMBERLAIN, James A. Of Hyde Park, January 3, 2020. James is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, M. Irene Chamberlain. Loving father of Damon (Jazmine) Hughes. Dear grandfather of Christian, Carter and Coby. He is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Memorial Gathering, Monday, January 27 at 12 Noon, Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Highway, MATTAPAN, MA. To post a sympathy message, visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -