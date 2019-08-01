|
|
CHAPRALES, James A. Of Belmont, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine "Kay" Chaprales (Cullen). Loving father of James A. Chaprales Jr. of Waltham and Jama Chaprales of Chelsea. Cherished Papa of Anna Brooks, Chase Chaprales and Avery Chaprales. Brother of Virginia Lay, Catherine McHugh, Adrianna Donahue, and the late Charles Chaprales, John Chaprales and Marion Colman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Tuesday, Aug. 6th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Late U.S. Navy Veteran, Vietnam. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019