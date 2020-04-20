|
CLANCY, James A. Age 87, died of natural causes on April 16 in Norwood. He was born in Melrose on August 27, 1932, and was the son of the late Patrick J. Clancy, Sr., and Mary C. (Hurley) Clancy. He was married for 57 years to the late Mary (Adams) Clancy, with whom he had four children and eight grandchildren. Jim graduated from Malden Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years. After leaving the service, he worked in plumbing and heating supply sales on Cape Cod until his retirement. Jim and Mary lived in West Barnstable for 41 years, moving to Centerville in 2013. They were active members of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville and often attended Mass at Our Lady of Hope Chapel in West Barnstable. Jim enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and he and Mary traveled extensively with a large network of friends. He was also a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. Jim is survived by three children, Michael and his wife Maureen Clancy of Westwood, Patty Clancy Wilkinson and her husband Brad of Norwood and Judy Benitez Clancy of Sandwich. He also leaves eight beloved grandchildren - Melissa Benitez Bach and her husband Philip, Jack Benitez, Erin, John, Julia, and Jimmy Clancy and Tess and Jake Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Adams) Clancy and his daughter Maureen Adams Clancy. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Victoria Haven Nursing Home, who cared lovingly for Jim for the last year and a half. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020