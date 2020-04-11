|
|
COTTER, James A. Jr. Passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on April 9, in North Falmouth, MA where he spent most of the summers of his life, and where he had been a full-time resident for the past 5 years. He was a former longtime resident of Weston, MA. Jim was the beloved husband of Marsha, his wife of 56 years, and the beloved father of Michele Cotter of Dedham, MA and Karin Imen of Berkeley, CA and grandfather of Lane Imen and Kate Imen. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Maloney of Bath, NH, Eileen Malouf of Hingham, MA, William Cotter of Wellesley, MA, Robert Cotter of Hingham, MA, and Sheila Cotter of Bath, NH, and by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Kevin Cotter and Winifred McDonough.
Jim was a graduate of St. Sebastian's School and Harvard University, Class of 1961, and served in the US Marine Corps Reserves. A raconteur who easily made friends wherever he went, he had a long career in the financial services industry and served on the board of several companies and non-profit institutions, including a special devotion to St. Sebastian's School. Jim was an avid golfer who played at courses around the world and was a member of the Weston Golf Club and the Woods Hole Golf Club. He played hockey at the high school and college level, and tried to catch every bluefish in Buzzards Bay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the James A. Cotter, Jr. Scholarship Fund; checks should be made payable to St. Sebastian's School - James A. Cotter, Jr. Scholarship Fund and mailed to St. Sebastian's School, Advancement Office, 1191 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA 02492.
A memorial will be held at a later date when large and happy gatherings are again possible.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020