DICKER, James A. "Jimmy" Of Watertown, December 11, 2019, age 69. Beloved husband of Lucille (DiLuzio) Dicker. Loving father of Kimberly Powazinik & her husband William, Thomas C. Dicker (WPD) & his wife Nancy, and Krista Urquhart & her husband A.J. all of Watertown. Devoted grandfather of Tommy & Toria Dicker, William & Addison Powazinik, and Henry Urquhart. Loving son of Ruth Dicker of Andover. Dear brother of John Dicker, Patricia McLaughlin and the late Michael Stevens. Also survived many relatives & friends. US Army Veteran, Vietnam. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmy's name may be made to: woundedwarriorproject.org or 855-448-3997. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019