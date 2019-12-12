Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
212 Main St
Watertown, MA
View Map
JAMES A. "JIMMY" DICKER

JAMES A. "JIMMY" DICKER Obituary
DICKER, James A. "Jimmy" Of Watertown, December 11, 2019, age 69. Beloved husband of Lucille (DiLuzio) Dicker. Loving father of Kimberly Powazinik & her husband William, Thomas C. Dicker (WPD) & his wife Nancy, and Krista Urquhart & her husband A.J. all of Watertown. Devoted grandfather of Tommy & Toria Dicker, William & Addison Powazinik, and Henry Urquhart. Loving son of Ruth Dicker of Andover. Dear brother of John Dicker, Patricia McLaughlin and the late Michael Stevens. Also survived many relatives & friends. US Army Veteran, Vietnam. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmy's name may be made to: woundedwarriorproject.org or 855-448-3997. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019
