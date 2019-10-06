|
|
DOLPHIN, Dr. James A. Retired orthopedic surgeon, died peacefully at his home in Hingham on October 4, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. He was 94.
Born on May 28, 1925, he lived in Pennsylvania until his acceptance into the United States Navy under the V-12 program at age 17. He was stationed in Boston during WWII. He graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1949, and continued his surgical training at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Dolphin served as a combat surgeon with the 1st Marine Division in Korea. This experience solidified his interest in orthopedic surgery and the emerging specialty of surgery of the hand.
Dr. Dolphin served as the Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at the South Shore Hospital and was on faculty at Boston University School of Medicine. He was a member of numerous surgical societies in both the US and Europe.
Dr. Dolphin had an active mind and a natural curiosity about the world around him. Never shy to try new things, he took up skiing and boating as an adult, which became his life's passions. During his active years, he spent winter ski weekends in New Hampshire, golfing in Florida and always boating. He was an avid sailor, spending many summers cruising the waters in New England with friends and family. He loved nothing more than being on the water, captaining his boat, surrounded by those he held dear. And with a twinkle in his eye, Dr. Dolphin had an amazing gift for telling a story or offering a toast. Just three weeks ago he received a standing ovation for his remarks at his grandson Greg's wedding. In his retirement he began a hobby of sculpting clay, creating many pieces which adorn his home.
Dr. Dolphin cared deeply about the community. Over the years, he generously supported organizations including the Hingham Library, the Hingham Historical Society, the Hingham Maritime Center and the South Shore Hospital, where the Surgical Center is named after him and his wife Lynd.
He was a member of the Hingham Yacht Club and the Cohasset Golf Club. He was also a past commodore of the Hull Yacht Club.
Dr. Dolphin was blessed with two long and happy marriages. In 1952, he married Patricia Ford (Pat), and they spent the next 40 years raising their six children. After her death, he married Mary Lynd Phelps, and had another 26 years of happiness.
Dr. Dolphin leaves his six children: Mark (Linda) of Cohasset, Laura Dolphin Manning (Tim) of Hingham, William (Allison) of Los Angeles, California, Susan (Greg Collins) of Brookline, Peter (Claudia) of Hingham and David of Portsmouth, NH. He also leaves his grandchildren: Ashley Manning, Heather (Manning) Lugo, Gregory Manning, Jaime Dolphin Ivey, Corey Dolphin, Nualla Dolphin Rogowski, Jackson Dolphin, Katherine Dolphin, Annie Dolphin, Emily Dolphin, Jared Collins, Shane Collins and six great grand children. He also leaves his stepchildren: Ann (John) Jacobs of Weston, MA and their children Will and Matt, and Bill (Meghan) Phelps of Pasadena, California and their children Cammie (Kip) Doble and Tyler (Nikki) Phelps.
Visiting Hours for Dr. Dolphin will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 10, at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), in HinghamHINGHA. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, October 11M, at 10am at St. Paul's Church in Hingham. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 or South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190.
See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019