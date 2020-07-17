|
FERRAGUTO, James A. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of Carol A. (Tutela) Ferraguto. Devoted father of Lisa Ganem and her husband Richard of Haverhill, James Ferraguto and his wife Lisa of North Reading. Loving grandfather of Christina Nix and her husband Bryan, Melissa DiFabio and her husband Marc, Maria Ganem and her fianc? Aaron Belanger, Julianna Ferraguto and Bianca Ferraguto. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, July 21st for an hour of Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford at 11:30 a.m. Services will conclude with military honors and Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. James was a late United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020