Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FERRAGUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. FERRAGUTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES A. FERRAGUTO Obituary
FERRAGUTO, James A. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 61 years of Carol A. (Tutela) Ferraguto. Devoted father of Lisa Ganem and her husband Richard of Haverhill, James Ferraguto and his wife Lisa of North Reading. Loving grandfather of Christina Nix and her husband Bryan, Melissa DiFabio and her husband Marc, Maria Ganem and her fianc? Aaron Belanger, Julianna Ferraguto and Bianca Ferraguto. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, July 21st for an hour of Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford at 11:30 a.m. Services will conclude with military honors and Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. James was a late United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -