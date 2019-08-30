|
FOGG, James A. Of Waltham, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away on August 29, 2019. Husband of Susan E. Benoit, father of James A. Fogg and his wife Carla of Chelmsford, Jason D. Fogg and his wife Amanda of Colton, NY; also Christine Burke and her husband Nick of Belmont. Grandfather of Norah, Delaney, Caleb, Nathan and Samuel Fogg; also Thomas, Cameron and Jesse Burke. Brother of Betty J. Cole of Manuel, TX. James was retired from The Lexington Department of Public Works. Calling hours will be held at The Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, MA, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 9 to 11 AM, followed by a burial at Munroe Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to North East Wildlife Animal Rehabilitation Coalition at 52 Glengarriff Circle, Billerica, MA 01821, or online at www.new-arc.org. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019