Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FOGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. FOGG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES A. FOGG Obituary
FOGG, James A. Of Waltham, MA, formerly of Lexington, MA, passed away on August 29, 2019. Husband of Susan E. Benoit, father of James A. Fogg and his wife Carla of Chelmsford, Jason D. Fogg and his wife Amanda of Colton, NY; also Christine Burke and her husband Nick of Belmont. Grandfather of Norah, Delaney, Caleb, Nathan and Samuel Fogg; also Thomas, Cameron and Jesse Burke. Brother of Betty J. Cole of Manuel, TX. James was retired from The Lexington Department of Public Works. Calling hours will be held at The Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, LEXINGTON, MA, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 9 to 11 AM, followed by a burial at Munroe Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to North East Wildlife Animal Rehabilitation Coalition at 52 Glengarriff Circle, Billerica, MA 01821, or online at www.new-arc.org. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now