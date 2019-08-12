|
GILLIS, James A. James "Jim" A. Gillis, of Coconut Grove, FL formerly of Boston, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 1, 2019 after a brief illness. James was born on November 9, 1928 in Boston, MA to the late Arthur and Giasemi Parianoglou Gillis. His strong sense of responsibility and selflessness can be attributed to his decision to step up and help support his family after the death of his father at the age of 16. His strength, perseverance, and intelligence led to great success running several large companies including Pappas & McKesson Liquor Distributors as well as many other business ventures. Jim will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, extreme level of integrity and tremendous love for his family. He leaves behind his brothers John & Carol Gillis, M. Arthur & Carolyn Gillis, two nieces, a nephew, two great-nieces and three great-nephews, his cherished cat Meno and his close friends Jan Smith and Giselle Miranda. Jim had a love for weekly poker nights, dinner with friends and family, long conversations with his brothers, nieces and nephew. Jim was a larger than life presence who will be missed dearly by all. In lieu of flowers, the family of James Arthur Gillis has requested that donations be made in his memory to the Miami Cancer Institute c/o Baptist Health South Florida Foundation or Margaux's Miracle Cancer Foundation. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019