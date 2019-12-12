|
|
HAKER, James A. Born on Vancouver Island, BC, and came to the U.S.A. as a young child. James grew up in Arlington and Somerville and attended Somerville High School. WWII Army Veteran and served in North Africa and throughout Europe. Retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years. Former member of the VFW Logan Post #6800. James passed away at age 97 on December 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary F. (Murphy) Haker. Loving father of Diana Gilchrist and her husband James of Plymouth, James Haker and his wife Catherine of Melrose, Peggy Grande and her husband Pete of Plymouth and Kathleen Perkins and her husband Edward of Medford. Dear brother of Dorothy Cronin of Stoneham, Carolyn Gaglione of MD, Diane Indrisano of Reading and the late Alyce O'Brien, Marguerite Johnson, Charles Haker, William Haker and Jean Callahan. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Jay, Rebecca, Nathan, Jacqueline, Thomas, Christine, Laura and Andrea. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Sunday, from 2-6pm. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne, on Monday afternoon, at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019