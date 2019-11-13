Boston Globe Obituaries
|
HILLY, James A. On November 11, of Portland, ME, formerly of Roslindale, MA. Son of the late William F. and Eleanor Hughes Hilly. Brother of Ellen, Daniel and Richard Hilly and the late William and Gerard. Brother-in-law of Robert Strossi. Uncle to five nieces and three nephews, one grandniece and one grandnephew; special friend of the Lloyd family. Former executive director of Portland's Regional Transportation Program (RTP), a former commissioner of the Maine Unemployment Insurance Compensation Commission, and a longtime board member and two term president of the Sportsmen's Alliance of Maine. The family will receive visitors at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home at 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, November 15, from 4-8 P.M. Funeral Mass at the Holy Name Church on Saturday, November 16, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in the family plot in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA. A collation will follow. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
