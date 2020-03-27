Boston Globe Obituaries
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
JAMES A. HURLEY

HURLEY, James A. Of South Boston on March 25, 2020, at age 87. Devoted husband of 59 years of Joan (Maloney) Hurley. Beloved father of Susan and her husband Charles Tevnan of Dorchester, James A., Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Norfolk, Nancy and her husband John Powers of South Boston and Karen and her husband Matthew Drane of Norton. Loving grandfather of Kathleen, Caroline and MaryEllen Tevnan, Patrick and Kathryn Hurley, Jacqueline and Elizabeth Powers, and Rebecca and Evan Drane. Loving son of the late Daniel F. and Mary A (McGarry) Hurley, brother of Paul D. Hurley and the late Daniel F. Hurley, Mary A (Sis) Chapin and Edward F. Hurley. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's name be made to the South Boston Boys and Girls Club, 230 West Sixth Street, South Boston, MA 02127. 30-year employee Fisher Scientific Company, Korean War Veteran. O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
