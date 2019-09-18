|
IANNELLI, James A. "Jimmy" Of Winthrop, passed away on September 16, 2019. He was 61 years old. Cherished son of the late Albert W. and Barbara A. (Doherty) Iannelli. Dear brother of Mary Ann Iannelli of Winthrop and Therese J. Iannelli Robidoux of Norton and the late Thomas J. Iannelli. Loving uncle of Tyler James Robidoux and also survived by aunts and cousins. Although Therese and I are saddened by this loss in so many ways, his passing is a blessing as we know he is finally at peace with our Mom, our Dad and our brother. You see around age 12, and after the loss of our parents and brother Tommy, Jimmy suffered with mental illness. No, rather I should say he was tortured by this disease. Constant changes in psychological diagnosis coupled with numerous and again constantly changing psychiatric medications took a toll on Jimmy physically. At only 61 years of age, he had the internal organs of a much older man. I should also mention that the many closings in the Dept. of Mental Health facilities resulted in Jimmy being tossed from one location to another. There were so many changes in DMH residences I totally lost count. I guess you could say that "continuity in care" was, and still is not today a priority for those affected with disorders of the mind. The manner in which I write this obit today is not for sympathy, but in hope that our State and Federal leaders will take note that more legislation, more funding, more support and more facilities must be provided to families who have a loved one challenged by this disease, and more importantly for the challenged themselves. Jimmy, we love you! And, we are sorry that we had limited options in helping you. Rest in peace now. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jimmy's life with Visiting Hours at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, September 23, from 9:30-11:30AM with a Funeral Service to follow beginning at 11:30AM in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019