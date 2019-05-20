Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. KELLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES A. KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, James A. Age 85, of Quincy and South Boston, passed away May 17, 2019. Loving father of James M. Kelley of Quincy and his partner Michelle Usseglio of Waltham and Kathleen Harkey and her husband Jeffrey of Natick. Brother of John Kelley of Milton, Barbara Holland of Florida, and the late Catherine "Kay" Mignosa and Helen D'Agostino. Lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. James proudly worked at Mignosa's Fruit Basket in Southie for 57 years. Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Season's Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 450, Burlington, MA 01803-4129. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now