KELLEY, James A. Age 85, of Quincy and South Boston, passed away May 17, 2019. Loving father of James M. Kelley of Quincy and his partner Michelle Usseglio of Waltham and Kathleen Harkey and her husband Jeffrey of Natick. Brother of John Kelley of Milton, Barbara Holland of Florida, and the late Catherine "Kay" Mignosa and Helen D'Agostino. Lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. James proudly worked at Mignosa's Fruit Basket in Southie for 57 years. Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Season's Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 450, Burlington, MA 01803-4129. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019