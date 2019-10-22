|
LISAUSKAS, James A, It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James Albin Lisauskas of Amesbury from complications of Amyloidosis, a very rare and incurable disease. James put up a fierce battle against this horrendous opponent. His family was by his side. He was born June 2, 1943 in Lawrence, MA, the only child of Mary and Albin Lisauskas. James is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Gail, married on October 18, 1969 and their three sons: Timothy of Amesbury, MA, Stephen and his wife Amalia of Andover, MA, and Kristopher and his wife Sara of Newburyport, MA. He leaves five grandchildren: Alex, Kyle, Hanna Grace, Tyler and Jackson. He also leaves his sister-in-law Joan Coughlin, sister-in-law Karen Francoeur and her husband, Albert Francoeur, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. James graduated from North Andover High School, Class of 1960, enrolled in Aeronautical Studies at Boston University, earning an Associate Degree in Science, and then went into the United States Air Force in 1963. During his service, he received a commendation for rebuilding and returning to service an aircraft on the island of Guam. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he went to work at Northeast Airlines and then Delta Airlines. Donations would be gratefully accepted on behalf of James' memory to The Amyloidosis and Myeloma Research Fund c/o Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington Street #231, Boston, MA 02111, or [email protected] or Lahey Hospital & Medical Center c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 or support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive Visiting Hours: Calling Hours at the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home, 118 Friend St. in AMESBURY will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-7 pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 25 at 12:30 pm in the Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St. in Newburyport, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019