Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:45 PM
JAMES A. MANNUCCIA

JAMES A. MANNUCCIA Obituary
MANNUCCIA, James A. Of Melrose, March 9, 2020, at age 78. Beloved husband of Jeannine Y. (Beaulieu) Mannuccia with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Devoted father of Sandra DeFusco and her husband Emil of Methuen, Kathleen Theriault and her husband Richard of Londonderry, NH, James A. Mannuccia, Jr. of Melrose, stepchildren, Richard Byam of Hilliard, OH, Daniel Byam of Wakefield, and the late Linda Lindstrom. Dear brother of Phyllis Spear of Ft. Worth, TX, the late Margaret Nicholson, Raymond McDonald, and Robert McDonald. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Jame's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Friday, March 13 from 4-8pm with his Funeral Service at 7:45pm. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
