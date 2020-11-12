O'NEIL, James A. Of Bedford, died suddenly on Nov. 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Bonier) O'Neil and his children, John "Jack" O'Neil and his wife Jennifer of Beverly, Richard O'Neil and his wife Margaret of Bedford and Deborah Rzucidlo and her husband Matthew of Sutton, his brother Donald O'Neil of Westford and sister Christine Twyon of Medford and grandchildren, Erich and Scott O'Neil, Caroline, Jack and Margaret Rzucidlo and Jake, Madeline and Lydia O'Neil. He was predeceased by his son David, his sister Carole Chiavelli and brother Stephen O'Neil. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or Generous Gardens, 101 Western Ave., Suite 1, Gloucester, MA 01930, generousgardeners.org
which is the organization that tends the flowers at Gloucester Harbor. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for James A. O'NEIL