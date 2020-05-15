|
|
POLITO, James A. Jr. Retired Sharon Fire Chief Age 87, passed away in the Medway Country Manor on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Jim was born on August 11, 1932 in Boston, MA to Giacomo and Florence Polito. His father was a first generation American who had emigrated from Gaeta, Italy. His mother was from Youngstown, Ohio, and Jim was the youngest of 5 sons. He lived with his family in Somerville, MA, where he attended high school. At a very young age, Jim developed a love for automobiles, particularly hot-rods and fast cars. He took great pride in owning and working on his hot-rods from his high school days forward. He passed on his love to his sons, helping them pursue their automotive dreams while simultaneously driving his wife crazy. His first job that he loved was working at Boston Sand and Gravel, where he met many lifelong friends and companions. He was a trucker at heart. Even in his retirement years, he drove a tractor trailer not because he needed a job, but because he loved it, and he loved hanging with the guys. Working to him was as enjoyable as golf or fishing to most retirees. But it was all he knew, and it kept him going strong. He did a short stint at the Sharon Police Department, but ultimately found his home in the Sharon Fire Department, where he worked until his retirement in 1997. The Fire Department became his family, and he never truly left it. He was a firefighter until his last breath, and many of his brothers from the Department remained his closest friends until the end. He was a member of the Fire Chiefs' Association of Massachusetts, as well as a Freemason for over 20 years. Jim enjoyed a celebration, as he loved good food, as well as good music. He loved to sing, and was not afraid to grab the mic at a wedding or social event and do his best Johnny Mathis impersonation. He passed on this love of music to his sons, as well as his appreciation of cuisine. He also passed along his passion for hotrods to his sons, resulting in an oil-stained driveway filled with Mustangs, Chevelles and a Corvette (but also an AMC Spirit, a rusty avocado colored Nova and assorted other clunkers). Mrs. Polito did not share this passion. He loved and supported his sons in everything that they did. He took interest and was enthusiastic in his support of Mike and his BMX trickery, as well as Eric and his musical dreams, and became a great friend to his sons throughout the years. Although he and Joanne divorced in 1996, they overcame their differences and enjoyed many years of quality time together as loving grandparents to Dante, Vincent, Myles and Siena. Loving father of Eric J. Polito and his wife, Kristen, of Franklin and Michael G. Polito of Franklin. Cherished grandfather of Vincent E. Polito, Myles D. Polito, Siena M. Polito, and the late Dante Polito. Brother of the late John Polito, Vincent Polito, Mario Polito, and Peter Polito. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Jim's family has decided that his Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 www.firehero.org Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020