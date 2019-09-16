Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ROARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. ROARK Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES A. ROARK Sr. Obituary
ROARK, James A. Sr. A native of Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida at the age of 75. Mr. Roark was the beloved husband of his late wife Barbara C. (Owens) Roark and son of the late Antoinetta (Valente) and Edward Holland. He is survived by his children, Annlouise Goodermuth & her husband David, James A. Roark, Jr. & his wife Janet, Edward A. Roark & his wife Patricia, and Kathleen F. Edwards & her husband Shawn. Grandfather of seven. Also survived by his canine companion, Stella. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Friday, September 20, 2019, at 8 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Longstanding member of Knights of Columbus. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for James A. Sr. ROARK
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now