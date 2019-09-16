|
ROARK, James A. Sr. A native of Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida at the age of 75. Mr. Roark was the beloved husband of his late wife Barbara C. (Owens) Roark and son of the late Antoinetta (Valente) and Edward Holland. He is survived by his children, Annlouise Goodermuth & her husband David, James A. Roark, Jr. & his wife Janet, Edward A. Roark & his wife Patricia, and Kathleen F. Edwards & her husband Shawn. Grandfather of seven. Also survived by his canine companion, Stella. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Friday, September 20, 2019, at 8 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Longstanding member of Knights of Columbus. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019